Man Wanted On Warrants From West Parry Sound OPP Arrested

The OPP in Sault Ste Marie responded to a complaint of a person not paying for a tow bill.

OPP say they located the suspect vehicle on Highway 17 in Sault Ste Marie. The Investigation revealed the driver was prohibited from driving and wanted on outstanding warrants from West Parry Sound OPP.

Tyler Anthony George of Toronto was arrested and charged with failure to comply with release order, operate while Prohibited and driving while under suspension.

The rental vehicle being operated at the time of the stop was impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released with a court date for January 2021.