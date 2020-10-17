Man Comes Home To Find House On Fire In Orillia

The owner of a townhouse located at 478 Regent Street in Orillia arrived home just after 5 a.m. from work on Sat. Oct. 17th to smoke alarms going off and called 911.

The fire department said the fire had burned itself out when they arrived and had to deal with smoke. The fire started in an upstairs bedroom and is considered suspicious. The fire did not spread to other units.

There were no injuries reported and damage is pegged at $150,000.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the OPP continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and more details are coming.