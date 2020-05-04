Man Charged With Impaired By Drug After Crash In Strong Township

On Thursday April 30, 2020 at 8:15 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP, along with the Sundridge Fire Department and the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single vehicle collision on Albert Street North.

Police investigation led officers to believe that the driver was impaired by drug and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Mark Fagan, 57 of Lount Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired – Drugs.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday July 30, 2020.