Male In Custody After Schools Put In Hold And Secure In Muskoka

A male is in custody after Bracebridge OPP received a weapons call from multiple students that prompted hold and secures at schools in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst on Wednesday afternoon.

“Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. a youth had made concerning comments about potentially committing an act of violence at a local high school.” According to Bracebridge OPP in a press release.

OPP in Bracebridge assisted by officers in Huntsville attended both school right away to investigate.

The measures were lifted Wednesday afternoon at Gravenhurst High School, Gravenhurst Public School and Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) following an investigation into a report that there was a student who had a weapon, possibly a gun and was headed to Gravenhurst from Bracebridge.

Classes resumed around 2 p.m. and the investigation continues.

A witness told Muskoka411 she saw the male being arrested outside of the High School in Bracebridge.

The two students who called police are being praised on social media for calling police.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.