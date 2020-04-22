Male Enters Apartment Uninvited And Steals Cigarettes

Kelly Hart
The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male after he entered an apartment uninvited and stole cigarettes.

On April 19, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., a male walked into an apartment on Colborne Street, Orillia, startling the two female occupants. The male proceeded to steal a pack of cigarettes and assault one of the residents before leaving the apartment and fleeing on a bicycle. A witness identified the male and members of the Orillia OPP Detachment located and arrested him a short while later.

As a result, James Fraser, age 21, of Orillia is charged with:

  • Assault
  • Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
  • Theft Under $5000
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on June 30, 2020, at Orillia Court.

