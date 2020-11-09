Male Charged For Stealing Poppy Boxes From Waubaushene Stores

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they were called on November 7, 2020 just after 2 pm. to reports of the theft of a Royal Canadian Legion poppy cash donation box from a Waubaushene area store.

Police were later informed that poppy boxes had also been stolen on the same day from two other Waubaushene retail stores.

A suspect was identified and in the afternoon of November 8, 2020 Jeremy Nelson Bumstead, age 46 of Tay Township was arrested and charged with Theft Under $5000 (three counts) Fail to Comply with Probation Order and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (three counts)

The male will appear in court at the end of January.