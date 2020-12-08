Male Charged For Stealing Decorative Reindeer From Erika’s Bakery

On Saturday the 5th of December 2020 the Huntsville OPP initiated an investigation into the theft of a decorative reindeer from Erika’s Bakery.

Security footage photos were shared on several social media platforms.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday the 7th of December 2020, a 38-year-old male from Parry Sound, Ryian Cheverette was arrested and charged with theft under $5000 and two counts of failure to comply with probation order.

The accused was released and will be appearing in court on January 20th, 2021 in Huntsville.

The decorative reindeer has been recovered and returned to Erika’s Bakery.

The Huntsville OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.