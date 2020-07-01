MAHCs Supply Levels Of PPE Are In A Stable And Solid Position

Three months ago, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) banded together with its two hospital foundations to establish a process for community donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies to assist the hospitals through the COVID-19 pandemic.

With incredible community support that augmented hospital inventory, MAHCs supply levels are in a stable and solid position, and community donations of PPE are no longer required.

Through the hard work of our foundation teams, even while working remotely, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and South Muskoka Hospital Foundation facilitated more than 200 in-kind donations of PPE and other supplies, prepared food and snacks for staff, homemade masks and other items for staff use, and approximately 50 offers of accommodations for staff. As well, throughout the pandemic the Foundations have raised much-needed funds through generous donations by community organizations and service clubs, businesses and individual residents  both seasonal and permanent.

Over a three-month period, MAHC gratefully received:

over 28,000 gloves

nearly 500 goggles/safety glasses

close to 200 gowns, and 150 scrubs

close to 57,500 procedure/surgical masks

400 face shields

100 booties

more than 200 bottles of hand sanitizer

hundreds of mask ear savers and hand sewn caps for staff, and about 600 homemade masks for staff personal use

On behalf of all of us at MAHC, we thank every community donor for reaching out and recognizing the importance of supporting their hospitals during times of need. This is truly the definition of community and really demonstrates to us that Muskoka cares, says MAHC Chief Executive Officer Natalie Bubela. Our staff and physicians are also so grateful for the more than 12,320 staff meals facilitated by the Foundations thanks to donations. Thank you one and all!