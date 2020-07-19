MAHC Board Award Of Excellence Winners Announced

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to recognize the four recipients of the 13th annual Board Award of Excellence, presented during a virtual Celebration of Excellence in late June.
The award is presented annually to recipients who exemplify MAHCs values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement, and recognizes those who have made significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completed a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to patient safety.
The winners of the 2020 Board Award of Excellence are:
Dr. Khaled Salem, Chief of Internal Medicine
Ruth Shaw, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit
Sandy Harris, Accounting Clerk
Ellen Stilwell, Manager of Laboratory Services/Infection Prevention and Control Lead
The Board is delighted each year to honour and recognize the outstanding performance and achievements of staff and physicians by bestowing the Board Award of Excellence to four deserving individuals, says Board Chair Cameron Renwick. On behalf of the Board, I would like to recognize all 12 nominees and congratulate the winners on their achievement!
This year, 12 individuals were nominated by their hospital peers. The nominees further included:
Allyson Snelling, Communications Officer
Brad Beers, Registered Nurse, ICU
Cheryl Rainey, Registered Nurse, ICU
Dr. Vicki Dechert, Physician
James Hoag, Medical Device Reprocessing Technician
Janice Raine, Director of Clinic Services & Nursing
Kim Rose, Manager of Human Resources
Tammy Tkachuk, Executive Assistant
The Celebration of Excellence video can be viewed online from MAHCs YouTube channel. The video features a message from the CEO, a photo tribute to our community and Team MAHC, greetings from the incoming Board Chair, and the announcement of the Board Award of Excellence winners.