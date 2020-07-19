MAHC Board Award Of Excellence Winners Announced

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to recognize the four recipients of the 13th annual Board Award of Excellence, presented during a virtual Celebration of Excellence in late June.

The award is presented annually to recipients who exemplify MAHCs values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement, and recognizes those who have made significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completed a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to patient safety.

The winners of the 2020 Board Award of Excellence are:

Dr. Khaled Salem, Chief of Internal Medicine

Ruth Shaw, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

Sandy Harris, Accounting Clerk

Ellen Stilwell, Manager of Laboratory Services/Infection Prevention and Control Lead

The Board is delighted each year to honour and recognize the outstanding performance and achievements of staff and physicians by bestowing the Board Award of Excellence to four deserving individuals, says Board Chair Cameron Renwick. On behalf of the Board, I would like to recognize all 12 nominees and congratulate the winners on their achievement!

This year, 12 individuals were nominated by their hospital peers. The nominees further included:

Allyson Snelling, Communications Officer

Brad Beers, Registered Nurse, ICU

Cheryl Rainey, Registered Nurse, ICU

Dr. Vicki Dechert, Physician

James Hoag, Medical Device Reprocessing Technician

Janice Raine, Director of Clinic Services & Nursing

Kim Rose, Manager of Human Resources

Tammy Tkachuk, Executive Assistant

The Celebration of Excellence video can be viewed online from MAHCs YouTube channel. The video features a message from the CEO, a photo tribute to our community and Team MAHC, greetings from the incoming Board Chair, and the announcement of the Board Award of Excellence winners.