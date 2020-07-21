MAHC Appoints New Chief Nursing Executive

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Raine as Chief Nursing Executive & Clinical Services with oversight of clinical services and nursing for the MAHC organization.

Janice joined MAHC in 2018 as the Director of Clinical Services and Nursing and quickly established herself as a trusted and valued leader, and an integral part of MAHCs exemplary achievements within nursing and clinical services. Janice assumed her new role on the Senior Leadership Team earlier this month following the departure of Carol Anderson who plans to resume her retirement.

Although Carol was with us for a short time, she had a measurable impact on our organization, including her leadership in the Pandemic Incident Command Team, says Natalie Bubela, Chief Executive Officer. I am delighted to welcome Jan to her new role and look forward to continued successes thanks to her extensive experience and knowledge.

Janice was the Chief Nursing Officer at Campbellford Memorial Hospital for 12 years before coming to MAHC. Prior to joining Campbellford, she was the Manager of Operating Rooms at Rouge Valley Hospital and Peterborough Regional Healthcare Centre. Janice has a wealth of experience as a Registered Nurse, in clinical leadership, and an impressive educational background, which includes a degree in Health Studies from York University.

I have had the pleasure of working at MAHC for the past two and half years and have been very impressed with the team-oriented approach and loyalty to our MAHC values, says Jan. I realized early in my tenure that MAHC was an organization I wanted to be a part of for the long term. My experiences working with the fantastic staff made accepting the position of Chief Nursing Executive & Clinical Services an easy decision.