Lottery Ticket Purchased In Parry Sound Brings Couple $521,721.80

Timothy Klementti and Denise Leclair of Barrie have $521,721.80 to put toward their dreams after winning a LOotto Max second prize in the December 1, 2020 draw.

Denise, 55, was at home when she discovered the pair’s big win. “I used the OLG Lottery App and saw ‘Big Winner’,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I thought it was an error, but when the same message came up, I said to Tim, ‘I think we won something big here!’”

The couple began shaking and hugging thinking of all the possibilities they will have with the result of this win. “That evening we called a family FaceTime meeting to share the news with the kids. There were lots of tears and celebration!” smiled Denise.

The pair say they feel as though they’re on a rollercoaster of emotions. “All of a sudden you think – we just won half a million dollars!”

The couple plan to share their winnings with their children. “We want them to have luxuries we didn’t have. Clear student debt and a down payment for a house. The rest will be saved for the two of us,” they concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Church Street in Parry Sound.