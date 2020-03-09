Lots Of Rain This Afternoon For Parry Sound – Rosseau

Special weather statement continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Rainfall tonight.

Rain is forecast to develop late this afternoon and continue through the night. The rain will end as it changes to a brief period of snow Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected.

