Local Realtors Association Now Accepting Applications For Financial Support From Shelter-Based Charities

A message from the Lakelands Association of Realtors:

The Lakelands Association of Realtors is set to donate $20,304 to charities across Parry Sound, Muskoka, Haliburton, and Orillia, continuing their tradition of supporting shelter-based organizations in the communities they serve. The association will be accepting applications for this funding until September 1, 2020.

The donation will be provided through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation (ORCF). The association is reaching out to the public to spread the word about the call for applications to ensure that different charities benefit from the initiative each year.

“The Ontario Realtors Care Foundation is a meaningful way for us all to come together to make a real impact,” says Catharine Inniss, president of the Lakelands Association of Realtors. “We know that our local realtors are always proud to be part of this program.”

Consistent with this tradition of giving back, the Lakelands Association of Realtors donated $10,780 this past June to support local food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a serious impact on the wellbeing of many local families. This funding was provided through its Tragic Relief Fund and ORCF.

Each member of The Lakelands Association of Realtors makes monthly donations to ORCF. These amounts are then divided across the jurisdiction to assist local shelter-based charities. Many local brokerages support causes in their own specific communities on top of these monthly contributions.

For further details about the grant application, visit the ORCF website.