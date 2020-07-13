Local Providers Of Senior Sport, Recreation And Leisure Programs Encouraged To Apply For Ontario 55+ Winter Games Legacy Fund

Local providers of sport, recreation and leisure programs, geared towards seniors age 55 and over are encouraged to apply for funding from the Legacy Fund if their objectives meet the fund’s criteria.

The 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Committee worked closely with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, as well as the Ontario Senior Games Association to deliver the Winter Games. The successful management of the 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Organizing Committee (GOC), the GOC Chair and the General Manager created a legacy fund of $82,076.

The 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Legacy Fund Working Group’s main objective is for approximately half the Legacy Funds be awarded to providers of community senior 55+ sport, recreation and leisure activity programs, and that build community capacity in Muskoka. The remaining half of the Legacy Fund will be allocated to the Town of Huntsville’s Community Services Department’s Seniors’ Recreation Division to enhance existing and provide new programming initiatives. Local sport, recreation and senior program providers are encouraged to apply for funding from the Legacy Fund if their objectives meet the following goals of the Fund.

In developing the legacy plan, the 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Legacy Fund Working Group shall follow and foster the goals of the Games, and in particular, shall consider the following goals:

• to continue the development and expansion of Senior-focused activities in Huntsville area

• to ensure that a cross-representation of sports and activities benefit from the Legacy

• to increase contribution and enhanced participation by those 55+ throughout the community

The Legacy will be funded from the 2019 Ontario Winter Games surplus and it will be administered by the 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Legacy Fund Working Group. The Legacy Committee will be responsible for the selection of successful applicants to the Fund.

Apply online at Huntsville.ca application closes at 4:30pm on August 3, 2020.