Local McDonald’s Restaurants Support Soldiers’ with Healthcare Heroes Fundraiser

Orillia McDonald’s restaurants are raising funds for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to help purchase supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 12th, restaurant guests are invited to make a $5 donation to “Soldiers’ Healthcare Heroes” program in exchange for any sized coffee or tea and a bumper sticker stating, “We support our Healthcare Heroes”.

“We are happy to engage our guests and employees in a group effort to help our Healthcare Heroes during this pandemic,” said Jason O’Neill, owner/operator, Orillia McDonald’s Restaurants.

Lisa Wanamaker of the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation said the timing of this campaign couldn’t be better. “We are excited and so grateful to once again have the opportunity to partner with Orillia McDonald’s Restaurants to support our Hospital, especially right now,” she said. “To have their support during this pandemic helps us ensure our healthcare teams have the tools they need to provide the best possible care to our patients when they need it most.”

McDonald’s has been a long time partner of Soldiers’, raising funds for the Hospital’s paediatric and neonatal programs through their annual McHappy Day fundraisers.