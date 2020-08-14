List Of Charges For a Driver After A Collision On Hwy 11 In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP were called to a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11 Northbound just north of Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst on Friday August 14, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed -and witnesses reported seeing the driver trying to walk away from the scene.

Police arrived and located the uninjured man. After an investigation into the collision, police arrested and charged 30 year-old Tyler Verville of Sault Ste. Marie, with the following:

Impaired By Drug

Possession of Schedule I (cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance

Possession of Counterfeit Money

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 10, 2020 to answer to his charges – his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.