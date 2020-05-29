Limited Visitor Access And Basic Services Resume At Georgian Bay Islands National Park

A message from Parks Canada:

Starting June 1, 2020, Georgian Bay Islands National Park will offer limited visitor access and basic services.

Visitors will be able to access the following services and facilities:

Docking, and overnight mooring for boaters with onboard facilities, at Wana Keta, McCabe Rock, Chimney Bay, Frying Pan South, and Bone Island;

Limited garbage service at some locations;

All park hiking trails; and

Beaching will also be permitted.

Until June 1, these facilities remain closed and we ask that visitors respect these closures in order to allow Parks Canada to do the necessary work to prepare for opening.

Most Beausoleil Island service, including all campsites, the visitor centre, Toby Dock and the DayTripper shuttle service continue to be closed until further notice.

Visiting Georgian Bay Islands National Park will be different than it has been in the past. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Parks Canada website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect and how to prepare for their visit.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, to observe any regional or Ontario travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place. Anyone participating in recreational activities should be extra cautious to avoid injury and/or getting lost to help minimize the demands placed on search and rescue teams and on the health care system.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21 while Parks Canada assesses whether and how these services might resume. Group activities and public events are suspended until further notice.

Detailed information on Parks Canada places and the measures the agency is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Parks Canada website. Please check regularly for updates.

Photo credit: “Honeymoon Bay, Beausoleil Island, Georgian Bay National Park” by rkklfb is licensed by CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cropped from original