Learn Postsecondary Options At The Ontario College Virtual Fair Nov. 4 And 5

Everything you need to know about college can be found in one place – this year’s Ontario College Virtual Fair (OCVF). OCVF will be held Nov. 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is a one-stop shop for prospective students from across the province to learn about the myriad of programs offered at Ontario colleges. The virtual platform will feature an interactive event space that replicates an in-person fair. Attendees will personalize their own avatars, which will have texting and real-voice capabilities, allowing for interaction with staff, faculty and current students from participating colleges. Georgian, along with the other 23 Ontario colleges, will have its own exhibition floor space. Within that space, colleges will have multiple booths, where attendees will be able to have one-on-one discussions with staff, watch videos and ask questions. A virtual auditorium will allow attendees to hear about individual campuses, competitive programs, scholarship opportunities and other highlights.

“I would encourage anyone interested in learning about college to participate in this event,” said Kristy Linklater, Manager, Marketing and Recruitment. “There’s no cost to attend and it’s the perfect opportunity to ask questions and get insight from our faculty and student recruitment specialists.”

Participants will:

Learn about careers available and which college programs will best prepare you for those careers

Find out about unique programs that can only be offered at Ontario colleges

Get more information on how and when to apply

Hear about campus life, housing, and student services

Here’s a sneak peek into how the fair will work this year.

Anyone interested in attending the Ontario College Virtual Fair will be able to register online at ontariocollegefair.ca.