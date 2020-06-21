LCBO Donation Campaign Raises $3.3 Million In Support Of Food Relief Programs

Funds to be distributed to Feed Ontario, Community Food Centres Canada and Second Harvest

LCBO customers and staff rallied together to raise $3.3 million in support of essential food relief programs across Ontario. Established in response to the staggering increase in communities facing food insecurity due to COVID-19, LCBO’s three-week campaign (which ran from May 15 to June 7) invited customers across the province to add a $2, $5 or $10 donation alongside their purchase in-store or online. One in five customers donated and, in many cases, gave much more.

To ensure support for various food relief models and in order to provide the greatest impact province-wide, the LCBO took an innovative community investment approach. Donations raised from the campaign supports Feed Ontario, Community Food Centres Canada and Second Harvest. Watch as LCBO President and CEO George Soleas shares the news with each of the charities earlier this week.

“I want to thank our employees, who even at a time when we had to adapt to focus on safety, were adamant about finding a way to help our communities, and our customers who certainly rose to the occasion,” said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO “These are challenging times for everyone, so to be able announce this amount is really a testament to the people of Ontario for their willingness to come together and recognize the urgent need to support food relief across Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Donations from LCBO’s campaign will sustain the ongoing food relief programs that will be essential in order to meet the long-term impact that COVID-19 may have on food security.

To learn more about LCBO’s response to COVID-19 and customer safety, please click here.