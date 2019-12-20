Landlord Fined $1,500 For Not Fixing Furnace

Casino R.V Resorts Inc. is the landlord of a rental property in Ramara Township. In early 2018, the furnace in the basement of the property stopped working. Casino R.V Resorts Inc. did not repair the furnace despite requests from the tenant. The furnace was still not repaired during the period from September 1, 2018 to June 15, 2019 leaving tenants in the cold.

Following a guilty plea, Casino R.V Resorts Inc. was fined $1,500 in Orillia by Justice of the Peace Karen Walker.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge ($375) as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The property is not affiliated with Casino Rama Resort.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, landlords are not permitted to withhold the reasonable supply of heat to a tenant between September 1 and June 15. During this period, rental units must be maintained (or capable of being maintained) at a temperature of at least 20 degrees Celsius.