Lakelands Association Of Realtors Donates $19,000 To Charities And Shelters

During this season of giving, The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® is continuing its annual tradition of supporting local charities in each of its four regions – Parry Sound, Muskoka, Haliburton and Orillia.

This year, through the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF), they are donating approximately $19,000 to regional not-for-profit organizations. ORCF is supported by monthly donations from local REALTORS® to benefit local charitable organizations. Since it was founded in 1977, the foundation has donated approximately $175,000 in grant funding across their four regions.

Throughout December, representatives from the Lakelands Association of REALTORS® are travelling on behalf of the foundation to present cheques to the following organizations: Burk’s Falls Food Bank (Burk’s Falls); HERS Emergency Safe Space (Haliburton); Places for People (Haliburton); Harvest Share Community Food Program (Parry Sound); Child Advocacy Centre (Orillia) and Mariposa House Hospice (Coldwater). In the new year, they will also present cheques to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (Muskoka Lakes) and Muskoka Family Focus and Children’s Place (Bracebridge).

“We know that our members are deeply committed to the communities they work in,” says Lakelands Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors President Catharine Inniss. “Supporting these organizations reflects our association’s appreciation for the work these vital organizations do every day in our local communities.”