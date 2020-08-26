Lakeland Networks Announces Fibre Optic Expansion To Sundridge And Burk’s Falls

Lakeland Energy’s retail company Lakeland Networks, announces a new fibre optic expansion investment into the Northern communities of Burk’s Falls and Sundridge. With a greater demand for people to work virtually from home, the need for video conference solutions, streaming video, file sharing, and to enjoy overall better internet speeds has become a necessity. This investment is planned to reach over 1000 homes and businesses in areas of Burk’s Falls and Sundridge. The new fibre network will provide:

Ultra-Fast High-Speed Internet

Home & Business Telephone

Digital TV

Hosted PBX

Audio Conferencing

Managed Wi-Fi services

“We are excited to continue building out our fibre network. The need for High-Speed Internet is continually increasing and changing in today’s world. Consumer requirements with regards to connectivity are instrumental to improving quality of life. Bringing fibre to these communities ensures that today and future speed requirements can easily be met”, stated Chris Litschko, Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Holding Ltd.

The project is already underway and expected to be completed Fall 2020 / Winter 2021.

Lakeland Energy’s retail company Lakeland Networks is the first to offer gigabit internet speeds in Ontario and presently offering the fastest internet in North America. They provide high speed fibre optic internet and triple play services (Phone, TV, Internet) to customers in Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Wasauksing First Nation and Parry Sound.