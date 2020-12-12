Lakehead Named No. 2 In Canada In Undergraduate Study

Research Infosource has named Lakehead the number two university in Canada in the undergraduate category of its annual Research University of the Year assessment.

Lakehead was ranked in the top spot for the previous five years  the first time an institution in Research Infosources undergraduate category was ever ranked Research University of the Year five years in a row.

Lakehead University President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Moira McPherson said she is proud of this placement following a historic previous five years.

I congratulate our researchers and their partners for another exceptional year and for the work they are doing all over the world, Dr. McPherson said.

It is their dedication to excellence, as well as the hard work of our offices of Research Services and Economic Development and Innovation, that keeps Lakehead University among the highest-ranked universities in our country and around the world.

Lakeheads placement among the top of the countrys undergraduate universities category is based on the university standing out on a balanced scorecard of research inputs and outputs, according to the annual ranking of Canadas Top 50 Research Universities by Research Infosource, Canadas source of research and development intelligence.

The Research University of the Year award is, in essence, the winner of the playoffs among the universities that qualify by having very high rankings in a number of research outputs, said Dr. Andrew P. Dean, Lakehead Universitys Vice-President, Research & Innovation. One of the research outputs being measured is publication impact. Within this category, Lakehead University is number one.

Lakehead University has also been ranked first in not-for-profit research income among all universities in Canada in its category.

We are very proud to be ranked among the top in Canada for the Research University of the Year award, and we are certainly proud of our top ranking for not-for-profit research income, Dr. Dean added.

Many of our research projects at Lakehead University are built around community. Relationships with foundations, Indigenous communities, and agencies with a social accountability mandate are extremely important to Lakehead University. These relationships are reflected in our continued strength in the not-for-profit research income category, Dr. Dean added.

Research Infosources calculation of its Research Universities of the Year involves examining several factors, including the total amount of sponsored research funding received by each university, research intensity per faculty (total research income per faculty member), research intensity per graduate student (total research income per graduate student), total number of publications, publication intensity, and publication impact.

Lakehead is consistently in the top rank of undergraduate research universities, said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource Inc.

This is the result not only of talented researchers and excellent research, but a strong research culture at the university,” he added.

Click here to visit the Research Infosource website for more information.