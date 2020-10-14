Lake Of Bays Cottagers Donate $1M To The Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Katherine Craine of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation today announced a significant gift of $1 Million dollars to the hospital from long-time Lake of Bays residents, Gerry and Paula Coleman. The couple have been cottagers in the area for over 20 years and recently their plan to semi-retire in this community has come to fruition.

“Paula and I are very happy to make this contribution to the Huntsville Hospital. Our family has had the occasion to use the hospital, and we recognize the value of this important resource to the health and well-being of our local community. Recent challenges have really driven home the critical role that the Huntsville Hospital and its dedicated staff play in caring for area residents. We know that our donation will be an important resource for the hospital, and also hope that it might inspire others to reach deep into their pockets and make a contribution.”

Paula and Gerry are not new to the philanthropic world – in 2015 they made a similar donation to the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to be the recipient of this major donation from this lovely couple,” says Craine. “Their donation will go a long way in supporting our hospital with technology and equipment purchases that our care teams need in order to serve the entire community. In these difficult times, it really hits home – how we depend on part time and full time community members alike to work together for their hospital.”

Huntsville Hospital Foundation fundraising programs like the upcoming annual Lights for Life Campaign, the annual Holiday appeal and the recent Radiothon help your hospital acquire important medical tools and technology not covered by the Ministry and taxes. The passion for giving in this community also inspires us – we’re all looking after one another, ensuring our hospital team will continue to save lives and improve hospital care experiences. Huntsville Hospital is unique in its service to all full and part-time residents and visitors, and with these donations, we will serve our community well into the future.