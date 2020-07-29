Lack Of Proper Infrastructure A Key Barrier To Canadians Cycling More, CAA Finds

Nearly one in three Canadians (31 percent) say they would cycle more if cycling infrastructure was better, according to a poll by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released today.

“Proper, permanent infrastructure – such as lanes separated by barriers and connected pathways – are essential to making Canadians feel safer when cycling,” says Ian Jack, vice president of public affairs, CAA National.

Better cycling infrastructure was the number one controllable reason Canadians cited for not cycling more. Bad weather (46 percent) and the destination being too far (42 percent) were the other top reasons.

“The temporary restrictions and barriers brought on during COVID-19 have helped lead to an increase in cycling, but locking in those gains, and keeping everyone safe, requires more permanent solutions,” Jack says.

There is no doubt the desire is there: 30 percent of Canadians who cycle at least occasionally said that they had increased their cycling activity during the lockdown.

The poll also asked Canadians what type of infrastructure would lead them to cycle more often. Lanes separated by barriers led the list, with 40 percent of Canadians saying it would move them to cycle more. Other types of infrastructure that Canadians would like to see include: connected cyclist/pedestrian pathways (39 percent), wider cycling lanes (37 percent), painted cycling lanes (31 percent), and better signage or markings on roadways (27 percent).

CAA supports better active transportation infrastructure, so all road users can be safe on and around Canada’s roads. CAA Bike Assist, a roadside assistance program for cyclists, is offered by all CAA Clubs.

These CAA findings are based on a poll of 2,824 Canadians carried out from June 5 to 16, 2020. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.84%, 19 times out of 20.