Lace Up For Bridget’s Run In Your Own Space, At Your Own Pace

For the last two years, Bridgets Run has taken place to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss awareness month, with hundreds of participants side-by-side running in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centres (RVH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrics Bereavement Program and Bridgets Bunnies.

This year, Bridget’s Run has transitioned to a virtual experience taking place on October 17 where everyone is invited to run or walk on their own route, when they can over course of the day.

“Our goal has always been to ensure no family endures pregnancy or infant loss alone. This couldnt be more pressing when so many parents are literally left physically alone in their grief due to the pandemic and the importance of physical distancing measures,” says Theresa Morrison, founder of both Bridgets Bunnies and Bridgets Run.

With over 300 participants already registered this event will see supporters donning their running shoes any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on October 17 and completing a 1 km, 5 km or Bunny Hop at their own pace.

Local couple Mat and Theresa Morrison founded both Bridgets Bunnies and Bridgets Run in honour of their daughter Bridget who was born still just one day shy of her due date. Bridgets Bunnies is an initiative to provide comfort kits to those who have experienced a pregnancy or infant loss.

Funds raised from this event will continue to support the comfort kit program at RVH in addition to raising funds for the RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrics Bereavement Program.

Charmaine Smith, manager, RVH Obstetrics is honoured to participate again this year  and other caregivers from her unit at RVH will do so as well.

We want to ensure that any and all families grieving the loss of a pregnancy or infant have the room they need to be comforted and supported in a private setting, says Smith. A separate bereavement area is what we hope to have in the future, and events like Bridgets Run help raise funds for this future development. Were grateful to both the organizers and participants for their support of patient care which also includes meaningful comfort kits for those who have experienced a loss.

To support and join Bridgets Virtual Run 2020, register at www.bridgetsbunnies.ca/bridgetsrun. Media are invited to contact Mat and Theresa Morrison about Bridgets Run at bridgetsrun@hotmail.com