Kubota Materials Canada Donates $25,000 to Soldiers’

Kubota Materials Canada, based in Orillia, has donated $25,000 to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s general equipment fund as part of their larger $125,000 commitment to the Hospital.

For Matthew Webb, Senior Manager, Technology at Kubota Materials Canada, supporting the Hospital is the best way the Kubota team can provide assistance right now. “We realize that the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic creates trying times for all, and particularly for the Hospital and the frontline healthcare workers,” he said. “We want to show that Kubota Materials Canada is committed to supporting our community and the health service networks servicing our workers and their families.”

Kubota’s latest donation will help equip Soldiers’ healthcare teams with the tools they need to provide the highest level of patient care possible to the community.

“The timing of this donation couldn’t be better,” said Lisa Wanamaker, Development Officer with Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation. “The impact of the global pandemic means the Hospital’s current needs are higher than normal,” Wanamaker explained. “Kubota’s commitment helps us bridge that gap in funding to ensure our Hospital is prepared to meet the existing and emerging needs of the community.”

Kubota continues to be a significant supporter of Soldiers’. Their most recent $25,000 gift brings the company’s lifetime giving total to $460,000 in support of the Hospital.