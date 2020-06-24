Kraft Dinner And Burger King® Drop KD Bites

This iconic duo comes together to create the most epic comfort combo Canadians have been waiting for.

The snack gods have spoken and this June, Kraft Dinner (KD) and Burger King®, an iconic duo if ever there was one, are bringing Canadians the lockdown comfort snack they’ve been craving, KD Bites. With cheesy KD on the inside, and a crispy coating on the outside, it’s everyone’s favourite mac and cheese, now bite-size. Here in all its taste glory for a limited time, KD Bites are available exclusively at select Burger King locations and can be ordered through Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash.

“We are really excited about this collaboration between Kraft Dinner and Burger King. With snacking occasions on the rise, we saw an opportunity to bring these two iconic brands together to give our KD fans a new and delicious way to enjoy their favourite, one-of-a-kind cheesy taste in an ultimate snacking, bite-size format,” says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada.