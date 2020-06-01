Killaloe OPP Warn Community Of CERB And Non-Delivery Scams

Killaloe OPP is urging the community to be on the look-out for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Non-Delivery scams.

The CERB scam involves a third party company that will offer to assist you with government applications. These companies then send you an invoice for their services. These companies may appear to be associated to the government, but are not. Additionally, criminals are using stolen identities to open bank accounts, and submit applications to CERB in your name. Beware of emails or texts with links that request your personal information. Providing your information puts you at risk of identity fraud.

Many non-delivery scams currently relate to the rising demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers, gloves and face shields. In other instances, these scams offer gym equipment, kid’s toys, and pets. In these scams, you are asked to send one payment after another, and told the money is needed to cover the cost of shipping, certificates, animal vaccinations or insurances. In the end, you never receive your item.

Beware of the warning signs:

Be cautious of blow out sales, or greatly reduced prices

Notice text with spelling errors

Beware of pets offered at below market value

If you are paying a fee, it isn’t free

How to protect yourself:

Learn about CERB and how to submit the application at https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html;

Do not respond to unsolicited emails;

Immediately report any unauthorized transactions to your bank;

Know the market value of your product;

Locate and verify the company information; and

Look for customer reviews.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online atwww.antifraudcentre.ca.