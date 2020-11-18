Killaloe OPP Gearing Up For Festive RIDE Program

Killaloe OPP will be participating in the province-wide Festive R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign which will begin on November 21, 2020 and run through to January 2, 2021.

Festive RIDE is an annual police campaign aimed at taking impaired drivers off of the roadways during the holiday season. The OPP say they remain committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers, and remind drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.

“Let’s keep working together to keep our roads safe and free of alcohol and drug impaired drivers this holiday season.” said media relations officer Catherine Yarmel

Police will be highly visible throughout this campaign, and drivers should expect to see RIDE programs in their communities. The public are reminded to do their part during the campaign by never driving after consuming alcohol or drugs, and never letting anyone else drive if you know or suspect that they have consumed alcohol or drugs.