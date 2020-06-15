KFC Canada Donating 200,000 Meals To Food Banks Canada

KFC today announced a new One Bucket, One Meal initiative where KFC restaurants across the country will donate one meal for every bucket sold to Food Banks Canada. The fundraising campaign will run throughout the week of June 15 to June 21 with the goal of donating 200,000 meals. With help from Canadians, KFC is hoping to surpass the target.

“Right now, food banks need our help more than ever. Due to the pandemic, countless food drives and fundraisers have been cancelled, while food bank use continues to increase,” said Nivera Wallani, President and General Manager, KFC Canada. “Whether it’s from our kitchen or not, we believe that everyone deserves a meal. Supporting Food Banks Canada in their mission is truly humbling.”

Canadians looking to participate in the One Bucket, One Meal initiative can do so by purchasing any bucket1 from their local restaurant through delivery, drive-thru or take-away. Food Banks Canada will then receive the meal contribution in the form of a collective cash donation to share with their food bank network.

KFC has a long history of donating food through its Harvest program, which sees restaurants supply local charities, food banks and shelters with cooked surplus chicken every day. Since the Harvest program began in 2016, KFC restaurants from across the country have donated 182,000 pounds of food to over 240 Canadian charities. Throughout COVID-19, multiple franchisee groups have also made significant donations to local hospitals, first responders and shelters.

“We are grateful for KFC’s donation. The 200,000 meals are greatly needed, even as Canada begins to re-open,” said Chris Hatch, CEO, Food Banks Canada. “Tackling ongoing food insecurity through the pandemic requires continued generosity from our partners.”

To learn more about how KFC is helping during COVID-19, visit www.KFC.ca