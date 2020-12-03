KFC Canada And Cinnabon Reveal A Crave Worthy Dessert For The Holiday Season

KFC Canada has teamed up with Cinnabon to give Canadians a crave worthy dessert this holiday season. Today, KFC’s across Canada will begin selling KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits – a delicious mashup of two iconic brand classics: KFC’s signature buttermilk biscuit covered with Cinnabon® Cinnamon Brown Sugar Glaze, drizzled with signature cream cheese frosting, and topped with a chocolate bow tie.

“KFC and Cinnabon are renowned around the world for their signature flavours and we are excited to partner to bring an indulgent dessert to Canadians this holiday season,” said Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “Like our famous fried chicken and gravy, some things are just better together and the KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuit is truly a match made in dessert heaven. We know our guests will love it.”

KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits will be available exclusively at KFC’s across Canada beginning December 2nd while quantities last. Guests can order them a-la-carte (individually or as a four pack), and as part of one of KFC’s Festive Buckets (Festive Mighty Bucket for One and the Festive Double Bucket).

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Cinnabon and KFC together for a mouthwatering dessert we’re sure fans will enjoy,” said Dave Mikita, President, Focus Brands Global Channels. “We’re excited to be part of KFC’s dessert line and can’t wait to see how Canadians react to this new twist on the Cinnabon flavours they know and love.”

To learn more about the KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuit, visit www.kfc.ca.

SOURCE KFC Canada