Kawartha Dairy Is Recalling Two Kinds Of Ice Cream

Kawartha Dairy is voluntarily withdrawing a limited number of two flavours of ice cream, after they detected the possibility of small metal pieces in the chocolate chips provided by one of their suppliers. The potential metal pieces are very small and have a very low risk of posing a choking hazard.The affected products and production codes, printed on the edge of the lid, are: Product Production (PRD) Codes Mint Chip 1.5L PRD 13/10/2020 and 14/10/2020 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 1.5L PRD 03/11/2020 and 04/11/2020 No other flavours of ice cream are involved, and the withdrawal is limited to the production codes above. Kawartha Dairy says they have not received any consumer complaints regarding this issue and no injuries have been reported. Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and can return it to where purchased for a full refund.