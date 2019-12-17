Karin Terziano Appointed As Mayor Of Huntsville

Written by a representative for the Town of Huntsville

During the Special Council meeting held on Dec. 17, Huntsville Town Council swore in the new Mayor, Karin Terziano, for the remainder of the 2018-2022 Term of Office.

Mayor Terziano was acclaimed as Huntsville Ward Councillor in the 2018 Municipal Election and recently put her name forward to fill the vacancy for the mayor’s position. Huntsville Town Council will declare the office of Huntsville Ward Councillor vacant at the meeting held on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

The seat of Mayor was declared vacant on Nov. 12 during a Special Council meeting when Scott Aitchison resigned to pursue his new role as Member of Parliament for Parry Sound–Muskoka.