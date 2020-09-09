K9 Unit Finds Driver Who Fled From The Scene On Hwy. 400

The OPP in Orillia made an arrest after the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision fled the scene.
OPP say on September 5, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. they were called to Highway 400 in the northbound lanes near Port Severn Road with reports of a single vehicle roll-over.
Prior to police arrival the driver of the vehicle fled into the near-by bushes.
Central Region Canine and Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) were called in to locate the driver of the vehicle. The driver was located a short time later by Canine and ERT officers and subsequently arrested.
County of Simcoe Paramedics attended the scene and transported the driver to a Midland area hospital as a precaution.. A child was who was in the vehicle was transported to a Toronto area hospital as a precaution.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged Joshua Sommerville, 23, of Penetanguishene with:
- Dangerous Operation
- Failure to Stop at after an Accident
- Obstruct Police
- Driving While Under Suspension
The suspect was released with a court date in November.