It Takes A Village…To Publish A Book: With Lauren Dawn Davidson, Children’s Author

Join Muskoka Authors Association to welcome Children’s Author, Lauren Dawn Davidson on Wednesday, December 9 via Zoom Conferencing. In October 2019, Lauren published her first children’s book. What’s so special about that? This young woman has Downs syndrome. You will hear from Lauren as she talks about her journey to becoming a published author and learn why it’s important to use a team approach when writing and publishing. Be inspired by her story, her vision, and her quest to give back!

When Lauren was born in 1999, the doctors told her family to get ready to choose an institution. They said she would never learn or live a meaningful life. Born with a severe heart defect, her start in life was grim. Her family brought her home and soon she began to thrive.

Lauren has always been an avid reader and loves to read to children when she volunteers at camps. Encouraged by her family, she decided to write a story that she thought young people would enjoy. She was adamant about the title, Lucy and her Talkative Pets – and her debut book leading to a series.

With the support of her family, Lauren’s dream of writing and publishing a book is now a reality. Currently, she has three e-books in her series available through Amazon.

Determined to live on her own, Lauren needs financial independence. Her love of writing and reading to small children is providing a wonderful opportunity for her to leverage her strengths.

Lauren’s ambition is to be happy, successful, and independent while bringing joy to others, and to entertain little people as she carves out a small business to sustain her life goals.

Zoom Meeting Room opens at 6:50 pm; the meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee:

MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

To register and receive the ZOOM link, please visit www.MuskokaAuthors.com or go directly to EVENTBRITE or contact David Patterson at 705-999-0410 or david.patterson@alumni.utoronto.ca