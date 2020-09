On September 22, 2020, members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of a family dispute at a residence on Nobel Road in McDougall Township.

As a result of the investigation, a 26 year-old of McDougall Township, was charged with:

Assault

The OPP will not release a name in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was released and is scheduled to attend Parry Sound Court on October 29, 2020.