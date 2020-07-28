Interior Face Lift For Gravenhurst Public Library Underway

In the wake of the global pandemic and restrictions to public access to the Towns municipal buildings, there is some exciting work going on behind the scenes to make the Gravenhurst Public Library a much brighter and modernized space to enjoy, once the doors re-open to the public this fall.

We’ve been wanting to do a refresh of the Librarys interior for quite some time, and being closed to the public because of the pandemic has given us an unanticipated opportunity to get the work underway, said Julia Reinhart, Chief Librarian. Originally, we had planned to temporarily close the Library for several weeks in the late fall to complete this work, so doing it all now while we have adjusted our services only makes good sense, Reinhart added.

The interior enhancement work that has begun at the Library includes: painting throughout the inside of the building, new carpeting on both floors, a new front desk to be fitted with sneeze guard protective shields, and new mobile shelving units on the main floor. The mobile units will house childrens picture books, juvenile fiction, audiobooks, large print books, and magazines. These will help make the space more flexible in terms of how its used. The Library has also purchased a new point-of-sale system to facilitate payments by debit or credit card. Copying services will still be offered, but will be moved out of the public area to help address physical distancing requirements.

Once the Library re-opens, users will have a rejuvenated, modernized and safe Library space to come back to. Well be sharing sneak peeks and progress updates on the Librarys social media over the next few weeks, so we invite everyone to check that out, said Megan Davidson, Library Clerk.

Funds for the project were approved by Gravenhurst Town Council, as part of the 2020 Capital Budget. The Library Boards endowment reserve is being used to cover the costs of the new front desk.

While the Library remains closed to public access, the public is reminded that curbside pick-up of materials and the book drop are available. Please visit www.gravenhurstlibrary.com for more information.