Information From the Public Leads To Impaired by Drug Arrest

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving by Drug after receiving calls from concerned citizens in the City of Orillia.

On June 24, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP received a call from a concerned citizen reporting that a male was driving a vehicle erratically in the parking lot of a north end business and that the caller believed the driver to be intoxicated. While police searched for the vehicle, a second call was received stating that the suspect vehicle was now in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. Officers located the vehicle, which had just been involved in a collision, and were able to stop it before it left the parking lot. An impaired driving investigation ensued and the male driver was subsequently arrested. An OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) assisted with the investigation.

As a result, Dennis Gamble, age 62, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Drugs

Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 29, 2020 in Orillia Court.