Impaired Operation Charge After Boat Collision

On September 26, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired boater. The vessel was involved in a collision at Big Sound Marina on Bay Street in Parry Sound. The vessel had struck a break wall surrounding the marina causing the operator minor injuries. While speaking with the operator, officers also concluded alcohol had been consumed and further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Boris Pankratov, age 48 of Bradford, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on November 5, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).

This charge marks the 49th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.

Whether on the roadways or on the water reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.