Impaired Driver Gets Caught At Midland Drive Thru Restaurant

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:29 p.m. March 24, 2020 to a report from the public of a possible impaired driver in the drive through of a Midland restaurant located on Simcoe County Road 93. The attending OPP officers located the suspect vehicle and entered into an drinking and driving investigation upon speaking with the driver.

As a result of this investigation, Edward Kanis 66 years of MIdland has been charged with the following criminal code driving offences-

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). Accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 25, 2020