On December 4, 2020 at 5:24 a.m. Bracebridge OPP say they responded to a report from motorists of a single vehicle collision on Ecclestone Drive west of Muskoka Beach Road in Bracebridge.

Officers arrived and conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 35-year-old Aaron Austin of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in Court on February 2, 2021.