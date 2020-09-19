Impaired Boating Charges Laid After June Collision On Kahshe Lake

Back on June 27, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Gravenhurst Fire Department were called to boat that had collided with a shoreline on Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst.

The operator of the vessel and his passenger were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A search warrant was sought for the operator’s blood as a part of the investigation and on September 17, 2020, 58-year-old Daniel Clune of Bradford was charged with Operation while Impaired and Over 80.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on October 27, 2020.