Impaired Boater Arrested And Charged On Severn River

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with impaired operation of a vessel on the Severn River.

On June 20, 2020, police received two complaints regarding a vessel being operated by a male who was believed to be impaired on the Severn River. Police patrolled extensively and were unable to locate the boat at that time. Just before noon, on June 21, 2020, members of the Orillia OPP Marine Unit observed the suspect vessel, stopped it and initiated an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Matthew Hinton, age 62, of Collingwood, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on July 14, 2020 in Orillia Court.