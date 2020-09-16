Impact Of COVID-19 Creates Critical Need: One In Three Canadian Children At Risk Of Going To School Hungry This Year

This coming school year is fraught with concerning questions about health and safety. But one of the most challenging issues facing children in the classroom cannot be solved with masks or social distancing. This year, more children than ever will be going to school on an empty stomach, as the impact of COVID-19 hits homes across the nation. Canadian kids need our help.

According to Breakfast Club of Canada, one in three Canadian children risk arriving at school hungry this year – a drastic increase from one in four children just prior to the pandemic. This means more than two million children in Canada will not have enough food during this school year. In fact, a recent Kellogg Canada Better Days Survey reveals that 34 per cent of us are finding it more challenging to provide our family with balanced meals since the pandemic began. This may prevent Canadian kids from reaching their full potential, as hunger can impair a child’s learning, productivity, and social skills.

In response, Kellogg Canada is introducing an easy way to help Canadians’ make a difference with its new Free Box and Give Back promotion, further strengthening the Company’s commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity. When shoppers buy two boxes of specially-marked Kellogg’s cereals or snack bars, they will receive a coupon for a free box of the same for their household, and Kellogg Canada will donate $1, up to a maximum of $100,000, to its hunger relief partners who are helping create Better Days for millions of children across Canada.

A National Emergency

“One in three children trying to learn on an empty stomach is a national emergency,” says Paul Jones, Radio Voice and TV Commentator for the Toronto Raptors and former elementary school teacher and principal. “As a Dad, I am heartbroken at the thought of so many families going hungry, and as a former teacher, I am worried about the impact of this reality on the future of our kids and our nation. All Canadians must do what we can to help these vulnerable children, whether that means donating funds or time to charitable organizations or supporting valuable initiatives like the Kellogg’s Free Box and Give Back promotion. We truly are in this together.”

Canadians Helping Canadians in Need

As our nation has seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are ready to come together to help our neighbours. The Kellogg survey reveals that 77 per cent of respondents are likely to purchase a food product that gives back to the community. The Kellogg Canada Free Box and Give Back promotion will help raise much needed funds and awareness. And never in recent history has this help been more essential, with many Canadians experiencing added financial pressure due to the health crisis. The Kellogg Canada Better Days Survey found that:

67 per cent of Canadians could identify at least one group who needs financial assistance due to the impact of COVID-19 and the related challenges;

almost one quarter of respondents (23 per cent) indicated that their family needs financial support; and,

another third of Canadians (31 per cent) feel that families in their neighbourhood need assistance.

“It is frightening how we have seen food insecurity rising since the pandemic began,” says Lisa Clowery, Director Corporate Partnerships, Breakfast Club of Canada. “As children head back to school, we can’t let hunger get in their way. Our future depends on all of us helping these kids get the right start to every school day – whatever that day may look like in their region this year.”

Delivering Critical Nourishment

“At Kellogg, we strive to create Better Days for those in need,” says Lores Tomé, Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Kellogg Canada Inc. “Our Free Box and Give Back promotion is just one way that we are shining a light on the critical demand for hunger relief in our own backyard and inviting Canadians to help their community while helping their own family, too. It’s all part of our longstanding commitment to delivering critical nourishment to people when they need it most.”

To date, Kellogg has donated more than $18 million in food and funds to COVID-19 hunger relief efforts both in Canada and globally. The Company’s goal is to create 3 billion Better Days for people in Canada and around the world by 2030.

The Kellogg’s Free Box and Give Back promotion is valid on purchases of specially marked Kellogg’s cereals and snack bars until December 25, 2020. For more details on the promotion, please visit: www.kelloggs.ca. Kellogg Canada is also encouraging all Canadians to share how they are supporting those in need during these challenging times using #BetterDays on social.

