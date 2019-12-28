Ice Accumulation Of 10 – 15 mm Is Possible Sunday Into Monday

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

Freezing rain is expected to develop Sunday afternoon. The freezing rain may taper off briefly Sunday night but will redevelop early Monday and continue through the day. The freezing rain will finally transition to flurries Monday evening.

Ice accumulation of 10 to 15 mm is possible and widespread power outages are expected. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday afternoon and continue Monday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Freezing rain warning issued for:

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Freezing rain is expected Sunday into Monday morning.

Freezing rain or rain is expected to develop Sunday near noon or Sunday afternoon and continue through Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark resulting in precipitation falling as freezing rain or rain.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing near midday Monday changing any freezing rain into rain.

Ice accumulation of 10 to 15 mm is possible.

Travel is expected to be very poor Sunday into Monday, especially over higher terrain where colder temperatures will result in more ice build-up on untreated surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Utility outages may occur.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.