Hydro One Stands With Customers And Extends Its Ban On Electricity Disconnections

As Ontarians live through a pandemic and one of the hottest summers on record, electricity customers are looking to their utility for relief. Today, Hydro One announced additional support for customers by extending its ban on residential electricity disconnections to ensure that no customer is disconnected at a time when support is needed most.

“Hydro One will always stand with customers and communities and will never lose sight of our commitment to provide relief, flexibility and choice,” said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. “Power is a lifeline connecting families and businesses during this unprecedented time. We feel a deep responsibility to keep customers connected and to help those who are struggling with the right financial support programs.”

The company also announced that its Pandemic Relief Program will remain in place to provide financial relief and payment flexibility to customers experiencing hardship.

In addition to the Pandemic Relief Program, customers may be eligible for the Ontario Energy Support Program and the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).