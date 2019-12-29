Hydro One Preparing For A Number Of Weather Related Power Outages

Several residents were without power in Gravenhurst and in the Bracebridge area on Sunday morning. Power has been restored.

Significant winter weather is expected to begin in a number of areas across the province on Sunday afternoon. Freezing rain and high winds are expected in central and eastern Ontario while the north will see a mix of freezing rain in some areas and snow in others. Heavy rain is expected in southwestern Ontario.

Hydro One crews are preparing for a number of weather related power outages in affected areas. If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each incident once damage has been assessed. Hydro One outage tools will be updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from the crews on-site. They prioritize emergencies and restoration in a way that brings power back to the largest number of customers in the shortest period of time.

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 meters back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. For outage information on the move, download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications at www.hydroone.com/outages

Helpful Information

Preparing For Storms