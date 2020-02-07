Huntsville OPP Charge Several People With Impaired Driving

Huntsville OPP have seen an alarming increase on impaired drivers in the community recently.

On January 24, 2020 Huntsville OPP were made aware of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the Otter Lake area of Lake of Bays twp. Police located the vehicle and stopped it on Marina Rd in Lake of Bays Twp. As a result of the traffic stop the driver 37-year-old Michael West of Huntsville was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired with Blood Concentration more than 80mgs. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville on February 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.

On January 31, 2020 Huntsville OPP attended a collision on Highway #60 in Lake of Bays Twp. Witnesses were concerned that the driver had been drinking, the officers attended and confirmed this. As a result of this investigation 47-year-old Matthew Durr of Lake of Bays Twp. was charged with Operation While Impaired and More Than 80mgs. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville On February 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.

On February 4, 2020 Huntsville OPP stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence and found that the driver had been drinking. As a result of this investigation 47-year-old Trevor Summers-Arndt of Lake of Bays Twp. was charged with Operation While Impaired more than 80mgs. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville on March 11, 2020 to answer to the charges.

On February 4, 2020 Huntsville OPP noticed a vehicle parked in area that had recent thefts. Police approached the vehicle and found that the driver had been drinking. As a result a 31-year-old from Huntsville (name not released) was charged with Operation While Impaired more than 80mgs. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 11, 2020 to answer to the charges.

On January 24, 2020 Huntsville OPP stopped a vehicle on Muskoka Road 3 north and found that the driver had been drinking. As a result of this investigation 20-year-old Tyler Kuittinen of Melancthon Twp. was issued a 3 day driver’s licence suspension. This driver was also issued a Provincial Offence Notice for being a G2 driver with BAC above zero.