Huntsville Man Faces Child Sexual Offence Related Charges

The OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, assisted by Digital Forensics, along with members of the Huntsville OPP arrested and charged a Huntsville, Ontario resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On July 23, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a home Huntsville, seizing electronic exhibits for further examination. As a result of this investigation, Matthew Heittola, 20-years-old, was arrested and charged with two counts of Luring a Child, two counts of Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child, and a single count Indecent Exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

The accused is scheduled to appear on October 7, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville, Ontario.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca to download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at . If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477 www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca. 1-888-310-1122